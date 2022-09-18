Jamaica Forging Ahead With Plans To Recruit Foreign Based Nurses On Short-term Basis

Entornointeligente.com /

Several Memoranda of Understanding will be signed next week by the Jamaican Government and hospitals in the United States to facilitate the recruitment of health care workers, especially operating theatre nurses on a short term basis.

The workers will fill gaps in the public health system as the ministry moves to clear the backlog of elective surgeries.

Health & Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, confirming plans for the meeting in St James on Friday, said he will first be heading to Florida and New York.

Dr Tufton again defended the recruitment of overseas nurses from the diaspora, which is part of the Code Care project.

He said there is an urgent need for operating theatre nurses, adding that the repair of operating theatres and more collaboration with local health care workers should see the scheduling of longer hours of surgery in a few months.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

