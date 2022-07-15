Jamaica expected to earn US$5 billion from hotel rooms to be constructed

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica is projected to earn more than US$5 billion in direct foreign exchange inflows from visitor occupancy of approximately 8,000 rooms slated for construction over the next two to five years.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says over 24,000 new jobs are also expected to be generated by the developments, valued approximately US$2 billion, which are either underway or slated to commence shortly.

«It will be the largest expansion of tourism in the history of the industry [in Jamaica],» Bartlett further indicated, during a recent media briefing at Gordon House, in downtown Kingston.

Bartlett said the programmed activities include the 2,000-room Princess Hotel in Hanover which, he noted, is «going apace», adding that «we are expecting to have the first 1,000 rooms ready by 2023».

The minister indicated that the 260-room Sandals Dunn’s River development in Ocho Rios, St. Ann is «going extremely well», pointing out that «we should have [the completion] also towards the end of 2022 into 2023».

