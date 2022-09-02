Jamaica Confirms Two More Cases Of Monkeypox

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica has recorded two more cases of the monkeypox virus, pushing the island’s tally to seven. This was confirmed by Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, who said the additional cases were detected on Wednesday. The minister indicated that the new cases were locally transmitted. He warned that the new cases indicate that more people are being exposed to the virus, and called for Jamaicans to remain vigilant. Dr. Tufton announced earlier on Thursday that the first set of vaccines to treat the monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month. He said a priority group will be targeted when the vaccines arrive. Schools on alert With the new school year set to begin in a matter of days, the Health Minister said school administrators have been instructed to be on the alert for students with symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19. He said schools should continue to apply the COVID-19 infection prevention and control protocols to also limit the spread of monkeypox. With the symptoms of monkeypox including visible skin legions, Dr. Tufton said schools «are aware of what to look for» so they can refer students to health facilities. But the Health Minister also urged parents to be vigilant and monitor their children for any sign of illness.

