Jamaica confirms second monkeypox case

A second case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

It comes a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, the highest alert that agency can issue.

The Health and Wellness Ministry says the latest Jamaican case is an imported one involving a male who recently returned to the island from New York in the United States.

The patient is now in isolation and is in stable condition, the ministry said in a statement.

The case is being investigated and contact tracing has started.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

