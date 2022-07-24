24 julio, 2022
Mundo

Jamaica confirms second monkeypox case

1 min ago
jamaica_confirms_second_monkeypox_case.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A second case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

It comes a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, the highest alert that agency can issue.

The Health and Wellness Ministry says the latest Jamaican case is an imported one involving a male who recently returned to the island from New York in the United States. 

The patient is now in isolation and is in stable condition, the ministry said in a statement. 

The case is being investigated and contact tracing has started. 

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation