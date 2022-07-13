Jamaica Broilers profit rises despite bleed from Haiti operation

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica Broilers Group,

JBG, grew earnings by 27 per cent for the financial year ended April 2022, but the performance would have been better had it not been for the excessive bleeding of the poultry producer’s Haiti operation.

Jamaica Broilers wrapped up downsizing activities in Haiti last month as part of a restructuring programme that has resulted in 60 percent of the segment’s operation being temporarily discontinued.

The Thomazeau facility that JBG once occupied in the strife-torn country is now vacant, and the remaining birds from the operation which was last year impacted by an incident on the property, are now on smaller farms that Jamaica Broilers leases throughout the country.

Haiti has become a challenging place for Jamaica Broilers to operate amid political instability that has been ongoing for more than a year, lingering effects of the pandemic, along with the country’s vulnerabilities to natural disasters. Last year, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 killed 2,207 people. It followed shortly after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com