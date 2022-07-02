Jamaica-born nurse Sandra Lindsay awarded highest US civilian honour

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaican-American nurse Sandra Lindsay has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States civilian honour.

Nurse Lindsay is one of 17 recipients for 2022.

Lindsay made history when she became the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said the award shines a spotlight on nurses who work tirelessly and put their lives at risk to serve their country.

«I am incredibly honoured to be receiving this prestigious award. I consider it an honour not only for myself but for nurses, healthcare workers, women, women of colour and immigrants in general,» she told The Gleaner earlier today.

