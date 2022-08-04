Jamaica and Namibia Enter New Phase of Bilateral Relationship

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says Namibia and Jamaica have commenced an exciting new chapter in their bilateral relationship to deepen collaboration.

Senator Johnson Smith made the remarks during the closing ceremony for the inaugural meeting of the Jamaica/Namibia Joint Committee at the Ministry’s headquarters in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 3).

«We have made progress on all of the agenda items and have identified practical next steps, including exchanging information, arranging follow-up meetings… and concluding MOUs on relevant [areas such] as children and youth, sport, culture, entertainment and the creative industries, agriculture, mining, energy, logistics, infrastructural and urban development, tourism, health, justice, diaspora cooperation and ocean and maritime cooperation, among other areas,» she said.

Senator Johnson Smith said the discussions were full and extensive and produced a good framework, which is anticipated to produce tangible results for both Jamaica and Namibia. «We need now to seize the momentum to put all of the valuable points agreed by the joint commission into action,» she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Committee for its dedication and hard work in bringing the meeting to a successful completion.

«Our accomplishments over the past two days demonstrate strong commitment and determination on both sides, including those who joined us from Namibia and South Africa despite the time difference. I commend both delegations for their active participation and contribution of ideas and concrete proposals to fortify future engagements,» she said.

She said the agreed areas of focus are critical and central to the vision 2030 plans that have been adopted by both countries to achieve economic growth and sustainable development for the prosperity of their peoples.

In her remarks, Minister in the Presidency of the Republic of Namibia, Christine ǁHoebes said that the session of the Joint Committee provided meaningful insights into the plethora of developmental challenges that both countries are currently facing.

She said that in the same way both countries had achieved political emancipation, the current generation was pushing for economic emancipation.

Jamaica and Namibia established formal diplomatic relations 32 years ago.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

