Jagessar leads T&T against Jamaica on Tuesday

Left-handed opening batsman Justin Jagessar will lead T&T’s Under-17 team against Jamaica in their opening match in the Cricket West Indies regional Rising Satrs U-17 Super 50 Championship at Inshin Ali Park in Chaguanas on Tuesday from 9.30 am.
Jagessar, who also bowls right-arm medium pace had a prolific season with the bat in age-group competitions and heads an impressive 14-member squad for the white ball event to be staged in Trinidad between July 19 and 28.
Jagessar who scored 128 for South in the Price Club Under-17 North/South Classic trophy match which North won by four wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva in May, produced several good batting performances throughout the season.
The coach of the home team is former outstanding national cricketer Rayad Emrit, while the manager is Rajendra Mangalie, who also played regional cricket for T&T.
T&T TEAM U17
The full squad consists of Justin Jagessar (Captain), Luke Ali, Samir Saroop, Kavir Boodoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Kyle Ramdoo, Orlando James, Verran Batchu, Abdullah Cambridge, Fareez Mohammed, Rikki Ragoonanan, Jacen Agard, Aaiden Racha and Kevin Ksnhai. Rayad Emrit (Coach) and Rajendra Mangalie (Manager).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian