Jagessar leads T&T against Jamaica on Tuesday

Left-hand­ed open­ing bats­man Justin Jages­sar will lead T&T’s Un­der-17 team against Ja­maica in their open­ing match in the Crick­et West In­dies re­gion­al Ris­ing Satrs U-17 Su­per 50 Cham­pi­onship at In­shin Ali Park in Ch­agua­nas on Tuesday from 9.30 am.

Jages­sar, who al­so bowls right-arm medi­um pace had a pro­lif­ic sea­son with the bat in age-group com­pe­ti­tions and heads an im­pres­sive 14-mem­ber squad for the white ball event to be staged in Trinidad be­tween Ju­ly 19 and 28.

Jages­sar who scored 128 for South in the Price Club Un­der-17 North/South Clas­sic tro­phy match which North won by four wick­ets at the Na­tion­al Crick­et Cen­tre in Bal­main, Cou­va in May, pro­duced sev­er­al good bat­ting per­for­mances through­out the sea­son.

The coach of the home team is for­mer out­stand­ing na­tion­al crick­eter Rayad Em­rit, while the man­ag­er is Ra­jen­dra Man­galie, who al­so played re­gion­al crick­et for T&T.

T&T TEAM U17

The full squad con­sists of Justin Jages­sar (Cap­tain), Luke Ali, Samir Sa­roop, Kavir Boodoos­ingh, An­drew Ram­baran, Kyle Ram­doo, Or­lan­do James, Ver­ran Batchu, Ab­dul­lah Cam­bridge, Fa­reez Mo­hammed, Rik­ki Ra­goo­nanan, Ja­cen Agard, Aaiden Racha and Kevin Ksnhai. Rayad Em­rit (Coach) and Ra­jen­dra Man­galie (Man­ag­er).

