JADCO employees to get written warning after foul-up

Entornointeligente.com /

The employees involved in the foul-up which denied Jamaica’s women’s under-20 4×100m relay team a world record at the recent Carifta Games have been issued with a written warning by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) following an internal probe.

Jamaica’s 42.58 seconds World Under-20 record run was rejected by World Athletics because one of the four members of the quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston and Tia Clayton was not drug tested at the completion of the race on April 17 in Kingston.

JADCO, in a release yesterday, signed by chairman Alexander Williams, said it has accepted the recommendation of a special subcommittee of the board which looked into whether sanctions should be imposed on the employees.

The board said the subcommittee found that all JADCO personnel who had responsibility for the testing had acted in accordance with established internal practice rather than explicit instructions.

It recommended that they participate in a continuous education programme on in-competition testing through a World Anti-Doping Agency approved facility or as recommended by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com