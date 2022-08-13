Jacob—Info from public can help cops prevent crime

Entornointeligente.com /

The lone gun­man who am­bushed San­ta Cruz res­i­dent Mashama Eu­stace Lara on Thurs­day, fired more than 26 times at the un­sus­pect­ing labour­er.

Lara, 33, of Mitchell Street, Can­taro Vil­lage, was shot around 4.25 pm as he ar­rived home.

The vic­tim, who was the nephew of crick­et­ing leg­end Bri­an Charles Lara, was shot sev­er­al times about the body.

First re­spon­ders took the in­jured man to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope, where he died around 4.50 pm while un­der­go­ing emer­gency surgery.

Foren­sic per­son­nel re­cov­ered 26 spent shells along with oth­er as­sort­ed am­mu­ni­tion at the scene.

On Thurs­day, hours af­ter the mur­der, Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob again urged the pub­lic to pro­vide in­tel­li­gence to the au­thor­i­ties so they could act to pre­vent some of these killings be­fore they oc­cur.

Al­though the mo­tive for the mur­der of Lara re­mained un­clear, Ja­cob said the in­ves­ti­ga­tion was apace.

Ac­knowl­edg­ing the up­surge in shoot­ings and killings with­in the North East­ern Di­vi­sion in re­cent weeks, Ja­cob point­ed to San­ta Cruz and Barataria as two ar­eas where they had record­ed such.

He as­sured, «While we have a lot of ad­di­tion­al pa­trols on the ground,» he ap­pealed for the pub­lic’s help.

«What will help us build our in­tel­li­gence, to help us tru­ly iden­ti­fy what is hap­pen­ing and as­sist us in tak­ing proac­tive mea­sures, is to get in­for­ma­tion.»

Aware that pa­trols alone were not enough to stem the up­surge, he re­it­er­at­ed, «We need to get down and get the in­tel­li­gence in or­der for this to work and pre­vent things from hap­pen­ing.»

Mor­vant man

in­jured in shoot­ing

A Mor­vant man re­mained hos­pi­talised in a sta­ble con­di­tion up to yes­ter­day, af­ter be­ing shot near his home on Thurs­day.

Po­lice said the 30-year-old, of Car­pen­ter Street, was sit­ting on a cul­vert around 6.45 pm when an un­known car turned on­to the street and the oc­cu­pant be­gan shoot­ing at him.

Res­i­dents lat­er dis­cov­ered the vic­tim ly­ing on the road nurs­ing sev­er­al gun­shot wounds.

The in­jured man was tak­en to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal by a neigh­bour, while his 63-old-fa­ther con­tact­ed the po­lice.

The vic­tim sus­tained wounds to the left fore­arm, right low­er ab­domen and right low­er leg.

Po­lice said ap­prox­i­mate­ly 29 spent shells were re­cov­ered at the scene.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com