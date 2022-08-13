Jacob—Info from public can help cops prevent crime

The lone gunman who ambushed Santa Cruz resident Mashama Eustace Lara on Thursday, fired more than 26 times at the unsuspecting labourer.
Lara, 33, of Mitchell Street, Cantaro Village, was shot around 4.25 pm as he arrived home.
The victim, who was the nephew of cricketing legend Brian Charles Lara, was shot several times about the body.
First responders took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he died around 4.50 pm while undergoing emergency surgery.
Forensic personnel recovered 26 spent shells along with other assorted ammunition at the scene.
On Thursday, hours after the murder, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob again urged the public to provide intelligence to the authorities so they could act to prevent some of these killings before they occur.
Although the motive for the murder of Lara remained unclear, Jacob said the investigation was apace.
Acknowledging the upsurge in shootings and killings within the North Eastern Division in recent weeks, Jacob pointed to Santa Cruz and Barataria as two areas where they had recorded such.
He assured, «While we have a lot of additional patrols on the ground,» he appealed for the public’s help.
«What will help us build our intelligence, to help us truly identify what is happening and assist us in taking proactive measures, is to get information.»
Aware that patrols alone were not enough to stem the upsurge, he reiterated, «We need to get down and get the intelligence in order for this to work and prevent things from happening.»
Morvant man
injured in shooting
A Morvant man remained hospitalised in a stable condition up to yesterday, after being shot near his home on Thursday.
Police said the 30-year-old, of Carpenter Street, was sitting on a culvert around 6.45 pm when an unknown car turned onto the street and the occupant began shooting at him.
Residents later discovered the victim lying on the road nursing several gunshot wounds.
The injured man was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital by a neighbour, while his 63-old-father contacted the police.
The victim sustained wounds to the left forearm, right lower abdomen and right lower leg.
Police said approximately 29 spent shells were recovered at the scene.
