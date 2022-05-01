Jacob at funeral of PC Gilkes: TTPS has the resolve, resilience to protect the nation

Entornointeligente.com /

Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob says the TTPS will work to­geth­er with var­i­ous or­gan­i­sa­tions to dri­ve the scourge of evil from the land.

He was speak­ing to re­porters af­ter Po­lice Con­sta­ble Clarence Gilkes’ fu­ner­al at the D’Abadie Pen­te­costal Church, D’Abadie, on Sat­ur­day.

Be­sides fam­i­ly mem­bers and friends, the church was filled with many of the fall­en of­fi­cer’s com­rades-in-arms and se­nior mem­bers of the TTPS in dress uni­forms, with TTPS mo­tor­cy­cle out­rid­ers ac­com­pa­ny­ing the hearse. Armed tac­ti­cal po­lice of­fi­cers stood guard out­side the church along with oth­er of­fi­cers.

Ja­cob said «Com­ing out of this fu­ner­al this af­ter­noon, and hear­ing about two ad­di­tion­al mur­ders with­in the land of T&T, we want to give the pop­u­la­tion the as­sur­ance that the TTPS (T&T Po­lice Ser­vice) have the re­solve and re­silience to pro­tect this na­tion.

«In spite of what we see hap­pen­ing, we will over­come. As the pas­tor said in his ser­mon this morn­ing what is hap­pen­ing in some in­stances is be­yond flesh and blood; it’s evil that is ac­tu­al­ly stalk­ing our land.

«But I’m smil­ing even though I have on my mask be­cause we will over­come. This is a time for T&T when we all need to come to­geth­er, all the good think­ing per­sons who want well for the coun­try, to bind with the TTPS.

«We will work to­geth­er and move out the evil from our land. This is the right time. We are the Law En­force­ment agency and we in­tend to en­force the law.»

He said in the com­ing weeks and months, cit­i­zens will see dif­fer­ent NGOs, Gov­ern­ment de­part­ments and oth­er agen­cies part­ner­ing with the TTPS to fight the scourge that is ex­ist­ing in the land and they will be vic­to­ri­ous.

When asked about an up­date in the in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to Gilkes’ death, Ja­cob replied that the in­ves­ti­ga­tion was go­ing well in the Homi­cide De­part­ment with the pro­fes­sion­als there.

He said he didn’t re­ceive a brief­ing from that morn­ing as yet, but he knows that the of­fi­cers were on the case and on­go­ing.

Ja­cob said he will be able to say more this week.

Wayne Gilkes, the broth­er of the slain po­lice of­fi­cer gave the eu­lo­gy.

Af­ter the fu­ner­al ser­vice, Gilkes’ (Clarence) body was in­terred at the Tu­na­puna Pub­lic Ceme­tery.

