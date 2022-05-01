Jacob at funeral of PC Gilkes: TTPS has the resolve, resilience to protect the nation

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob says the TTPS will work together with various organisations to drive the scourge of evil from the land.
He was speaking to reporters after Police Constable Clarence Gilkes’ funeral at the D’Abadie Pentecostal Church, D’Abadie, on Saturday.
Besides family members and friends, the church was filled with many of the fallen officer’s comrades-in-arms and senior members of the TTPS in dress uniforms, with TTPS motorcycle outriders accompanying the hearse. Armed tactical police officers stood guard outside the church along with other officers.
Jacob said «Coming out of this funeral this afternoon, and hearing about two additional murders within the land of T&T, we want to give the population the assurance that the TTPS (T&T Police Service) have the resolve and resilience to protect this nation.
«In spite of what we see happening, we will overcome. As the pastor said in his sermon this morning what is happening in some instances is beyond flesh and blood; it’s evil that is actually stalking our land.
«But I’m smiling even though I have on my mask because we will overcome. This is a time for T&T when we all need to come together, all the good thinking persons who want well for the country, to bind with the TTPS.
«We will work together and move out the evil from our land. This is the right time. We are the Law Enforcement agency and we intend to enforce the law.»
He said in the coming weeks and months, citizens will see different NGOs, Government departments and other agencies partnering with the TTPS to fight the scourge that is existing in the land and they will be victorious.
When asked about an update in the investigation into Gilkes’ death, Jacob replied that the investigation was going well in the Homicide Department with the professionals there.
He said he didn’t receive a briefing from that morning as yet, but he knows that the officers were on the case and ongoing.
Jacob said he will be able to say more this week.
Wayne Gilkes, the brother of the slain police officer gave the eulogy.
After the funeral service, Gilkes’ (Clarence) body was interred at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.
