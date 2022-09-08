Jackson wants to settle ‘unfinished business’ in 400m

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVING CLAIMED multiple global individual medals over the 400 metres, 200m World Champion Shericka Jackson said that she would be willing to return to competing in the 400m to settle «unfinished business».

«For now, I don’t think so, but if I go back to training and coach and I discuss that ‘oh you’re going back to the 400’, then I would definitely be up for that task,» she said during a press conference for the two-day Zürich Diamond League, which closes today in Switzerland.

«I don’t think I have achieved my 400 goals as yet, so, therefore, I think I still have unfinished business with the 400,» the versatile Jamaican sprinter noted.

On a long list of 400m achievements, Jackson was a 400m bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games, a two-time 400m World Championship bronze medallist, 2019 Pan-American Games champion and two-time national champion.

Jackson has also helped the Jamaican team to a gold medal in 4x400m relays at 2015 World Championships. She also picked up a bronze medal in the 4x400m relays at the 2021 Olympics to claim her second Olympic 400m relays medal, after winning a silver in 2016.

