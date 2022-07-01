Jackson sworn in, becomes first black woman on Supreme Court

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (AP):

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first black woman on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice, and she took the place of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement was effective at noon.

Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

«With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favour, so help me God,» Jackson said in a statement issued by the court. «I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome.»

