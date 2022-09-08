Jackson And Fraser-Pryce Promising Fast Times At Diamond League Final

Entornointeligente.com /

The world record is still on the mind of 200 metre world champion Shericka Jackson ahead of the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday.

Meanwqhile, world 100 metre champion Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce says her performance in Brussels has given her confidence going into Thursday’s event. A total of 13 Jamaicans will be in action on the day.

On Wednesday’s openg day, 2019 World Championships shot put silver medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd finished fifth in that event with a best effort of 19.04 metres.

The event was won by American world champion Chase Ealey with 20.19 meters.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

