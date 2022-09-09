Jackie’s Boy honoured to be on album featuring Chris Gayle

Entornointeligente.com /

It was in a roundabout way that Grammy award-winning songwriter Carlos Battey, known in music circles as Jackie’s Boy, got involved in a project by a Jamaican producer.

Described as «one of today’s songwriters in music industry contributing success to some famous hits of Madonna, Sean Kingston, Flo Rida, Johnny Gill and Charlie Wilson,» Jackie’s Boy is now one of the big names on the soon-to-be-released compilation album, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Asian Edition .

The four-time Grammy nominee, who has achieved 12 number one records, shared how he became aware of the project and why he accepted.

«I was approached by Belee Kaur and Rath in regard to this project, and I was very excited about it. To work with DiPresident and Chris Gayle is an honour,» he declared.

Executive producer of the album, Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards, is excited that the Asian edition of his Tropical House series – which for the first time is headlined by Chris Gayle, also known as the Universe Boss – is mushrooming in ways that he never expected but certainly hoped for. He explained that since the album is specifically targeting the Asian continent, he «wanted a bona fide Indian artiste on the album».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com