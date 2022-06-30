J Wray & Nephew Limited announces The Parish Collection

Entornointeligente.com /

The Official Spirit of Jamaica 60, J Wray & Nephew Limited has unveiled a limited edition bottle for its flagship White Overproof Rum at ‘Culture in a Cup’, one of a series of highly anticipated, interactive seminars held at the 2022 Jamaica Rum Festival.

According to Nasha Warner Campbell, the festival was the perfect platform for the launch of the Wray & Nephew Parish Collection, for which only 14,000 cases have been made available.

«The brand represents our culture, and we wanted to give our country something that speaks about our people and traditions for the commemoration of the 60th year of Independence,» she told The Gleaner .

Campbell added, «The limited edition has a slightly higher ABV (alcohol by volume) and overall, this is a first ever for our White Overproof Rum.»

The Parish Collection is a 70 per cent ABV and has a natural fruity aroma with overtones of molasses. It is packaged specially in a gift box with Jamaica’s national colours. Each parish is represented with pictures of key landmarks on the bottle and packaging, which also includes a short story on the history of the location inside. The capsule rum will be available at outlets islandwide for a limited time only, beginning July 4.

