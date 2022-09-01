J. Cole Named NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For ‘Dreamer Edition’

Entornointeligente.com /

American rapper J. Cole has been named the cover athlete for NBA 2K23’s ‘Dreamer Edition’.

The Grammy-winning artiste will be in the MyCareer mode of the upcoming game, which will be released on September 9.

The ‘Dreamer Edition’ will be available exclusively at GameStop in the U.S. and Canada.

J. Cole says NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture.

Earlier this year, the rapper signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, where he played four games before taking a leave from the team to focus on his touring schedule.

Cole also played three preliminary games with the Rwanda Patriots BBC during the Basketball Africa League in 2021.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

