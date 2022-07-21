21 julio, 2022
Mundo

Ivo Rosa quis destruir e-mails de Eduardo Cabrita e secretário de Estado no caso das golas antifogo

20 segundos ago
ivo_rosa_quis_destruir_e_mails_de_eduardo_cabrita_e_secretario_de_estado_no_caso_das_golas_antifogo.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Leia aqui mais sobre este tema: Juiz Ivo Rosa investigado por violação do segredo de justiça

LINK ORIGINAL: Publico

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation