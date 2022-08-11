It’s time to make Local Government work

Entornointeligente.com /

With elec­tions just months away, lo­cal gov­ern­ment is shap­ing up as the lat­est bat­tle­front for the coun­try’s two main po­lit­i­cal par­ties.

The first sal­vo was fired by Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar on Tues­day, when she got all but one of the UNC’s Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment rep­re­sen­ta­tives to boy­cott a meet­ing host­ed by the Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment.

The ses­sion was in­tend­ed to deal with ser­vice de­liv­ery and op­er­a­tional­is­ing of lo­cal gov­ern­ment re­form but Mrs Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s con­dem­na­tion of the meet­ing as a «to­tal hyp­o­crit­i­cal pub­lic re­la­tions gim­mick» damp­ened any prospects for bi­par­ti­san­ship.

To his cred­it, Samuel Sankar, the UNC coun­cil­lor for War­renville/Kel­ly Vil­lage, showed up for the meet­ing be­cause he was un­aware of his par­ty’s boy­cott, but stayed on to raise con­cerns on be­half of the 12,000 burgess­es he rep­re­sents.

At a news con­fer­ence lat­er in the day, Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi did not hide his dis­ap­point­ment at the al­most to­tal UNC no-show and did not miss the op­por­tu­ni­ty to fire back at the Op­po­si­tion for their «ad­ver­sar­i­al and en­tire­ly un­fath­omable pos­ture.»

That, un­for­tu­nate­ly, is how rep­re­sen­ta­tion­al pol­i­tics is con­duct­ed in this coun­try, plen­ty of trad­ing of barbs and lit­tle in the way of mean­ing­ful di­a­logue.

If this is an in­di­ca­tor of how the tran­si­tion in­to the long over­due mod­ernised and re­formed lo­cal gov­ern­ment sys­tem will be con­duct­ed, there will be big­ger dis­ap­point­ments for burgess­es than the UNC leader would have felt at see­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tives from her par­ty at Tues­day’s meet­ing.

How­ev­er, the op­por­tu­ni­ty to es­tab­lish the qual­i­ty of lo­cal gov­ern­ment that con­tributes to T&T’s de­vel­op­ment could eas­i­ly be squan­dered if both sides con­tin­ue along the cur­rent tra­jec­to­ry. This is not the way to go, not when burgess­es have been wait­ing for lo­cal gov­ern­ment re­form for the bet­ter part of two decades.

Do not for­get that it was back in 2002 that this up­grade of the sys­tem was added to the agen­da of the Patrick Man­ning ad­min­is­tra­tion. To say that progress was painful­ly slow would be an un­der­state­ment.

At one point, dur­ing un­suc­cess­ful ef­forts to ad­vance the process, elec­tions were post­poned, and the terms of lo­cal gov­ern­ment bod­ies were ex­tend­ed. Still, re­form was an elu­sive goal for two PNM ad­min­is­tra­tions—the tenure of the late Mr Man­ning and the par­ty’s first term in of­fice un­der the lead­er­ship of Dr Kei­th Row­ley.

As tempt­ing as it might be to try to score po­lit­i­cal points, that would be at the ex­pense of a sys­tem that di­rect­ly touch­es the lives of cit­i­zens across Trinidad. At this crit­i­cal stage, with the nec­es­sary leg­is­la­tion in place, the pri­or­i­ty should be the im­ple­men­ta­tion of the re­forms, so that burgess­es can have the ben­e­fits of a lo­cal gov­ern­ment sys­tem that de­liv­ers goods and ser­vices in an ef­fi­cient, time­ly and cost-ef­fec­tive man­ner.

It is more im­por­tant to en­sure that by the time the elec­tions come around—any­time be­tween De­cem­ber and March—lo­cal gov­ern­ment is poised to func­tion in a man­ner that pro­vides ac­count­abil­i­ty and ef­fi­cien­cy, with more sta­ble sources of fund­ing. That would be ad­van­ta­geous for whichev­er po­lit­i­cal par­ty con­trols the most re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions af­ter those elec­tions.

There are many rea­sons why, on this im­por­tant mat­ter, all sides should do their part in the im­ple­men­ta­tion of the re­forms and spare T&T the use­less po­lit­i­cal sabre rat­tling.

