Entornointeligente.com /

Richard Chin plays many roles standing backstage, as a father, motivator, inspiration, and cheerleader of Tessanne Chin. He was recently spotted at the 2022 Jamaica Rum Festival in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, watching intently as the songstress hit the high notes and interacted with her band and the audience.

The proud-papa moments are visible from the glossy eyes and smiles, and he doesn’t hold back shouting praises for his daughter. It’s not the easiest emotion to explain said Richard.

«Watching my daughter on stage once again, it’s like she’s being born again,» he told The Gleaner .

No stranger to the stage, Richard would have introduced his children to music from they were in their mother’s womb. Both parents were in a band called The Carnations. He was the band’s drummer, and their mother Christine played the trumpet and would also sing.

He said, «I feel very proud, and to see Tessy perform, to watch all my children, it is a special, special feeling.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com