Italy’s Draghi resigns, spelling trouble for nation, Europe

Entornointeligente.com /

By NICOLE WIN­FIELD | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Ital­ian Pre­mier Mario Draghi re­signed Thurs­day af­ter his rul­ing coali­tion fell apart, deal­ing a desta­bi­liz­ing blow to the coun­try and Eu­rope at a time of se­vere eco­nom­ic un­cer­tain­ty brought on by the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic and Rus­sia’s war in Ukraine.

Draghi ten­dered his res­ig­na­tion to Pres­i­dent Ser­gio Mattarel­la dur­ing a morn­ing meet­ing at the Quiri­nale Palace. Mattarel­la, who re­ject­ed a sim­i­lar res­ig­na­tion of­fer from the pre­mier last week, «took note» of the new one and asked Draghi’s gov­ern­ment to re­main on in a care­tak­er ca­pac­i­ty, the pres­i­dent’s of­fice said. While the pres­i­dent could see if a new par­lia­men­tary ma­jor­i­ty was pos­si­ble, his of­fice in­di­cat­ed that he would dis­solve the body and call ear­ly elec­tions.

The tur­moil couldn’t have come at a worse time for the eu­ro­zone’s third-largest econ­o­my. Like many coun­tries, Italy is fac­ing soar­ing prices for every­thing from food to house­hold util­i­ties as a re­sult of Moscow’s in­va­sion. On top of that, it is al­so suf­fer­ing through a pro­longed drought that is threat­en­ing crops and strug­gling to im­ple­ment its EU-fi­nanced pan­dem­ic re­cov­ery pro­gram.

Any in­sta­bil­i­ty in Italy could rip­ple out to the rest of Eu­rope, al­so fac­ing eco­nom­ic trou­ble, and de­prive the EU of a re­spect­ed states­man as it seeks to keep up a unit­ed front against Rus­sia.

Draghi, who is not a politi­cian but a for­mer cen­tral banker, was brought in 17 months ago to nav­i­gate the eco­nom­ic down­turn caused by COVID-19. But his gov­ern­ment of na­tion­al uni­ty im­plod­ed Wednes­day af­ter mem­bers of his un­easy coali­tion of right, left and pop­ulists re­buffed his ap­peal to band back to­geth­er to fin­ish the Ital­ian Par­lia­ment’s nat­ur­al term.

In­stead, the cen­tre-right Forza Italia and League par­ties and the pop­ulist 5-Star Move­ment boy­cotted a con­fi­dence vote in the Sen­ate, a clear sign they were done with Draghi.

«Thank you for all the work done to­geth­er in this pe­ri­od,» Draghi told the low­er Cham­ber of Deputies on Thurs­day morn­ing be­fore go­ing to see Mattarel­la. Clear­ly moved by the ap­plause he re­ceived there, he re­peat­ed a quip that even cen­tral bank chiefs have hearts.

Dubbed «Su­per Mario» for help­ing to lead the eu­ro­zone out of its debt cri­sis when he was head of the Eu­ro­pean Cen­tral Bank, Draghi played a sim­i­lar calm­ing role in Italy in re­cent months. His very pres­ence helped re­as­sure fi­nan­cial mar­kets about the debt-laden na­tion’s pub­lic fi­nances, and he man­aged to keep the coun­try on track with eco­nom­ic re­forms that the EU made a con­di­tion of its 200 bil­lion-eu­ro (-dol­lar) pan­dem­ic re­cov­ery pack­age.

He was a staunch sup­port­er of Ukraine and be­came a lead­ing voice in Eu­rope’s re­sponse to Rus­sia’s in­va­sion — one of the is­sues that con­tributed to his down­fall since the 5-Stars ran­kled at Ital­ian mil­i­tary help for Ukraine.

Do­mes­tic con­cerns al­so played a role. The 5-Stars, the biggest vote-get­ter in the 2018 na­tion­al elec­tion, chafed for months that their pri­or­i­ties of a ba­sic in­come and min­i­mum salary, among oth­ers, were ig­nored. The fi­nal straw? A de­ci­sion to give Rome’s may­or ex­tra­or­di­nary pow­ers to man­age the cap­i­tal’s garbage cri­sis — pow­ers that had been de­nied the par­ty’s Vir­ginia Rag­gi when she was may­or.

While he could not keep his frac­tious coali­tion to­geth­er, Draghi ap­peared to still have broad sup­port among the Ital­ian pub­lic, many of whom have tak­en to the streets or signed open let­ters in re­cent weeks to plead with him to stay on.

Ital­ian news­pa­pers on Thurs­day were unit­ed in their out­rage at the sur­re­al out­come, giv­en the dif­fi­cult mo­ment that Italy and Eu­rope are nav­i­gat­ing.

«Shame,» head­lined La Stam­pa on the front page. «Italy Be­trayed,» said La Re­pub­bli­ca.

Nico­la No­bile, as­so­ciate di­rec­tor at Ox­ford Eco­nom­ics, warned Draghi’s de­par­ture and the prospect that the coun­try would not have a ful­ly func­tion­ing gov­ern­ment for months could ex­ac­er­bate eco­nom­ic tur­bu­lence in Italy, which in­vestors wor­ry is car­ry­ing too much debt and which was al­ready look­ing at a marked slow­down for the sec­ond half of the year.

Mattarel­la had tapped Draghi to pull Italy out of the pan­dem­ic last year. But last week, the 5-Stars boy­cotted a con­fi­dence vote tied to a bill aimed at help­ing Ital­ians en­dure the cost-of-liv­ing cri­sis, prompt­ing Draghi to of­fer to re­sign a first time.

Mattarel­la re­ject­ed that of­fer and asked Draghi to re­turn to Par­lia­ment to brief law­mak­ers on the sit­u­a­tion. The pre­mier did so on Wednes­day, ap­peal­ing to par­ty lead­ers to lis­ten to the calls for uni­ty from or­di­nary Ital­ians.

«You don’t have to give the an­swer to me. You have to give it to all Ital­ians,» he told law­mak­ers.

While the next steps were un­clear, Mattarel­la seemed like­ly to dis­solve Par­lia­ment af­ter a pe­ri­od of con­sul­ta­tions, paving the way for an elec­tion as soon as late Sep­tem­ber or ear­ly Oc­to­ber. The cur­rent five-year term is due to ex­pire in 2023.

Mattarel­la planned to meet with the pres­i­dents of the up­per and low­er cham­bers of Par­lia­ment lat­er Thurs­day, his of­fice said. The an­nounce­ment cit­ed the ar­ti­cle in the Ital­ian Con­sti­tu­tion that says the pres­i­dent can dis­solve Par­lia­ment.

Opin­ion polls have in­di­cat­ed the cen­tre-left De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty and the right-wing Broth­ers of Italy par­ty, which had re­mained in the op­po­si­tion, are neck-and-neck.

De­mo­c­rat leader En­ri­co Let­ta said Par­lia­ment had be­trayed Italy.

«Let Ital­ians show at the bal­lot that they are smarter than their rep­re­sen­ta­tives,» he tweet­ed.

The Broth­ers of Italy has long been al­lied with the cen­tre-right Forza Italia of ex-Pre­mier Sil­vio Berlus­coni and the League of Mat­teo Salvi­ni, sug­gest­ing that a cen­tre-right al­liance would like­ly pre­vail in any elec­tion and could pro­pel Broth­ers’ leader Gior­gia Mel­oni to be­come Italy’s first fe­male pre­mier.

Mel­oni, who has been gun­ning for an ear­ly elec­tion since be­fore the cri­sis erupt­ed, was tri­umphant.

«The will of the peo­ple is ex­pressed in one way: by vot­ing. Let’s give hope and strength back to Italy,» she said.

Some com­men­ta­tors not­ed that Draghi’s gov­ern­ment, which has been among Eu­rope’s strongest sup­port­ers of Ukraine, col­lapsed in large part thanks to po­lit­i­cal lead­ers who pre­vi­ous­ly had ties with Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin.

Berlus­coni has va­ca­tioned with Putin and con­sid­ered him a friend; Salvi­ni op­posed EU sanc­tions against Rus­sia af­ter its 2014 an­nex­a­tion of the Crimean Penin­su­la; and then there’s 5-Star leader Giuseppe Con­te’s op­po­si­tion to Ital­ian mil­i­tary aid to Ukraine.

Af­ter 5-Star sen­a­tors boy­cotted last week’s vote, Ital­ian For­eign Min­is­ter Lui­gi Di Maio ac­cused Con­te of giv­ing Putin a gift.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com