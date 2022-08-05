Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Little over two years after the last election, Kittitians and Nevisians are back at the polls looking to elect a government for the next five years.

In 2020, Team Unity led by Dr Timothy Harris stormed to victory winning nine of the 11 seats. This time around the dynamic would be different with the breaking up of the tri-party coalition and three major parties will be contesting the election across the 11 constituencies. The Observer will provide updates from various constituencies throughout the day from candidates, voters and party officials. ======================================================= 12:00 am- Itâs election day in St Kitts and Nevis Polls open in seven hours as political parties and candidates wrap up their final campaign rallies before it is turned over to the public to choose the government of their choice. – Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com