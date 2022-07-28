It is official: Massa to head Argentina's new superministry

Entornointeligente.com /

“The new ministry will be headed by Sergio Massa, current Speaker of the House of Deputies, as soon as his resignation from his seat is resolved,” Casa Rosada said. Argentine President Alberto Fernández Thursday decided to finally launch a cabinet reshuffle which basically consists of blending the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, and Livestock and Fisheries into one office (known as “superministry”) to be headed by Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa.

The Government’s communiqué:

“President Alberto Fernández decided to reorganize the economic areas of his cabinet for better functioning, coordination and management.

In this sense, the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing will be unified, including the relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations.

The new ministry will be headed by Sergio Massa, current Speaker of the House of Deputies, as soon as his resignation from his seat is resolved.”

Economy Minister Silvina Batakis –whom has beed described by local press from day one as a transition minister– has already turned in her resignation upon arriving from the United States, as has Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Béliz

Ministers of Agriculture (Julián Domínguez) and Productive Development (Daniel Scioli) are expected to follow suit shortly.

Further announcements are expected before the end of the day at Casa Rosada.

