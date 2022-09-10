‘It is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life’

When Queen Elizabeth II came to T&T for the 2009 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Port-of-Spain, Guardian Media’s photographer Rishi Ragoonath was there to capture her arrival.
You may have seen those images already.
But this is his experience behind the camera.
The news that Queen Elizabeth II was coming to T&T was a big thing.
It was every photographer’s dream to be selected.
When the assignment list came out and I saw my name, I was so excited and afraid at the same time.
I couldn’t sleep, I wanted to make sure I was ready.
My clothes were ironed, and my camera bags were packed.
Around 4 am, I got dressed and made my way to the section of the Piarco International Airport where the Queen was arriving.
I remember reaching the security booth and my heart was pounding. I was afraid I would get turned away.
They inspected my documents and I was on my way to the designated area.
I breathed a sigh of relief, telling myself ‘I am here and this is happening.’
I looked at my camera settings about a hundred times to make sure it was correct, I didn’t want to mess this up as I knew it would be one of my biggest moments as a media photographer.
And the moment arrived.
The door for the plane opened and she walked out, my finger felt numb from holding down that shutter button so hard and long.
I wanted to capture her every move and smile, from her greeting then- President George Maxwell Richards to Prime Minister Patrick Manning and all of the government officials.
It was a perfect moment, a photographer’s dream, as every photograph was equally important.
As she walked, all eyes were on her. She looked at the excited school children pushing on the thin rope preventing them from running to her.
The children waved flags from both countries and screamed her name. I wished she would have gone to them and shake their hands. She smiled at them and acknowledged their presence.
The moment was over.
I could not believe that I was capturing this moment in history.
I went back to the office and took my time and selected the photos I felt were the right ones because I wanted to make the front page mine.
I remember staying back in the office late that night waiting until the newspaper went to bed.
It is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian