‘It is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life’

When Queen Eliz­a­beth II came to T&T for the 2009 Com­mon­wealth Heads of Gov­ern­ment Meet­ing in Port-of-Spain, Guardian Me­dia’s pho­tog­ra­ph­er Rishi Ra­goonath was there to cap­ture her ar­rival.

You may have seen those im­ages al­ready.

But this is his ex­pe­ri­ence be­hind the cam­era.

The news that Queen Eliz­a­beth II was com­ing to T&T was a big thing.

It was every pho­tog­ra­ph­er’s dream to be se­lect­ed.

When the as­sign­ment list came out and I saw my name, I was so ex­cit­ed and afraid at the same time.

I couldn’t sleep, I want­ed to make sure I was ready.

My clothes were ironed, and my cam­era bags were packed.

Around 4 am, I got dressed and made my way to the sec­tion of the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port where the Queen was ar­riv­ing.

I re­mem­ber reach­ing the se­cu­ri­ty booth and my heart was pound­ing. I was afraid I would get turned away.

They in­spect­ed my doc­u­ments and I was on my way to the des­ig­nat­ed area.

I breathed a sigh of re­lief, telling my­self ‘I am here and this is hap­pen­ing.’

I looked at my cam­era set­tings about a hun­dred times to make sure it was cor­rect, I didn’t want to mess this up as I knew it would be one of my biggest mo­ments as a me­dia pho­tog­ra­ph­er.

And the mo­ment ar­rived.

The door for the plane opened and she walked out, my fin­ger felt numb from hold­ing down that shut­ter but­ton so hard and long.

I want­ed to cap­ture her every move and smile, from her greet­ing then- Pres­i­dent George Maxwell Richards to Prime Min­is­ter Patrick Man­ning and all of the gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials.

It was a per­fect mo­ment, a pho­tog­ra­ph­er’s dream, as every pho­to­graph was equal­ly im­por­tant.

As she walked, all eyes were on her. She looked at the ex­cit­ed school chil­dren push­ing on the thin rope pre­vent­ing them from run­ning to her.

The chil­dren waved flags from both coun­tries and screamed her name. I wished she would have gone to them and shake their hands. She smiled at them and ac­knowl­edged their pres­ence.

The mo­ment was over.

I could not be­lieve that I was cap­tur­ing this mo­ment in his­to­ry.

I went back to the of­fice and took my time and se­lect­ed the pho­tos I felt were the right ones be­cause I want­ed to make the front page mine.

I re­mem­ber stay­ing back in the of­fice late that night wait­ing un­til the news­pa­per went to bed.

It is a mo­ment I will cher­ish for the rest of my life.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

