Istanbul inspection of first Ukrainian grain shipment complete

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tonnes of corn, has set sail from Ukraine’s Odessa, with its final destination being Lebanon via Istanbul. Following Wednesday’s inspections by a JCC delegation in Istanbul, where Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and UN personnel are at work, the Razoni will sail on for Lebanon’s Tripoli. (AFP) A delegation from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul has completed inspections of the first ship carrying grain to have left Ukraine since Russia attacked the country on February 24.

Two boats carrying inspection personnel took off from a small fishing port in Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri towards the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew around it on Wednesday.

The inspections lasted over an hour. After getting security clearance in Istanbul, the ship will continue sailing to the Lebanon’s port of Tripoli.

The Razoni, carrying over 26,500 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored off the Turkish coast near the Black Sea entrance of the Istanbul Strait on Tuesday night.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday, the first under a historic deal brokered by Türkiye and backed by the United Nations to resume grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the historic deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenni — for grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Under the deal, the Istanbul JCC will carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and also ensure the safety of sea routes to be used by merchant ships carrying commercial foods items and fertilisers from the three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday «warmly» welcomed the departure of the Razoni, expressing hope «this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts».

The halt of deliveries from Ukraine — one of the world's biggest grain exporters — has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

