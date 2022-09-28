Israeli Raid into Janin City Leaves Four Palestinians Dead

Entornointeligente.com /

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territories since the start of the year.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a raid on Jenin City in the West Bank, leaving four people dead and dozens of people injured.

RELATED:

Israeli Forces Kill a Palestinian Teacher in West Bank

Backed by armored vehicles, Israeli forces stormed the city and its refugee camp amid the intensive fire of live ammunition and tear gas canisters in all directions. The Israeli soldiers surrounded the home of Fathi Hazem, father of Raed Hazem, who was killed after he carried out a shooting attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in April.

Fierce clashes broke out in the city between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants. The soldiers fired missiles at Hazem’s house and traded fire with the militants. An Israeli army spokesman said that an Israeli army force was carrying out regular military activity in Jenin to demolish the house of Hazem.

Through its Health Ministry, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) informed that the people killed were Mohammad Mahmoud Alouneh, Ahmad Nathmi Alawneh, Mohammad Abu Naaseh, and Abed Fathi Hazem.

Watch: Crowds participate in the funeral processions of the slain Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this morning during a military raid in Jenin, which killed four and left 44 others injured, many of them critical. pic.twitter.com/LYDeLyyzTO

— Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 28, 2022 Palestinian authorities and political parties a day of mourning and a general strike, which will be carried out by closing businesses in cities such as Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, and Hebron.

Today’s incidents take place amid a strong spiral of violence, marked by incessant Israeli raids on West Bank territory. The main sources of conflict are in Jenin and Nablus, where Israel believes that the PNA security forces are losing control to local Palestinian armed groups.

«More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the 1967-occupied territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s three-day assault in August,» outlet Xtra recalled, adding at least 30 of those killed were either from Jenin or were killed in the Jenin region in the occupied West Bank.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Palestine: At least 85 people were killed in Israeli raids. pic.twitter.com/hsFSuZ6CXA

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 29, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com