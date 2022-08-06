Israeli offensive on Gaza ‘may last a week’, UN warns against consequences

Entornointeligente.com /

Israel’s military said air strikes on Gaza could last a week, as cross-border fire reverberated for a second day in the worst escalation since last year’s war. At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and 110 others injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza. (AFP) The Israeli army has said its military offensive in Gaza could last a week.

Army spokesperson Ran Kochav said on Saturday that the military is preparing for week-long operations in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army launched air strikes in Gaza on Friday in a pre-emptive attack to allegedly deter possible retaliation from Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad after Israeli forces arrested two of the group's senior members in the occupied West Bank.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and 110 others injured in Israeli air strikes across heavily populated residential areas in Gaza since Friday.

The Islamic Jihad group said Friday that its senior leader Tayseer al Jabari was among those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The group launched rockets in retaliation late Friday.

According to the Israeli army, more than 160 rockets were fired by Islamic Jihad group from Gaza into Israel, with 60 of them intercepted.

The spokesman told Israeli Channel 12 that the Israeli response in Gaza is meant «not to drag the Hamas group into the ongoing conflict.»

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 6, 2022 'Devastating consequences'

United Nations Special Envoy Tor Wennesland has warned against the «devastating consequences» of the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Palestinians in Gaza.

The UN envoy described the escalation as «very dangerous» and called on «all sides to avoid further escalation.»

«The responsibility is with the parties to avoid this [escalation] from happening,» he added.

Egypt’s Al Azhar, the highest seat of learning in the Sunni Muslim world, has condemned the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, calling on Arabs and Muslims «to unite to support the Palestinians and their just cause as well as their legitimate struggle.»

A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Cairo was «conducting intensive communications» to «contain the situation in Gaza» and «preserve lives and property.»

Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the EU were also among countries to condemn the ongoing violence.

READ MORE: Condemnations pour in after Israel launches deadly strikes on besieged Gaza

