Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Nineteen-year-old Taher Mohammad Zakarneh was fatally shot in Qabatia town, south of Jenin city. Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months. (Mamoun Wazwaz / AA) The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Monday that 19-year-old Taher Mohammad Zakarneh was fatally shot by the Israeli forces in Qabatia town, south of Jenin city.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli firing, the ministry added.

Jani Abu Joukha, the director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin, told Anadolu Agency that another Palestinian being treated at the facility was shot in the leg by the Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, which represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said Israel arrested three Palestinians in its raid in the town of Qabatiya.

The official broadcaster Palestine TV said the Israeli forces raided several areas across the occupied West Bank including the Jenin governorate, and that an exchange of fire took place in Qabatia town between the Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids and incursions in Palestinian areas under the pretext of searching for «wanted Palestinians».

Israel occupied the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want those areas for their own state.

