Israel reports attack on bus in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City

Shooting on bus in flashpoint area leaves at least seven wounded, two of them critically, Israeli police say. Old City of occupied Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam, Judaism and Christianity. (AFP) Seven people have been wounded, two of them critically, after a shooting attack on a bus in occupied Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police and the national emergency medical services said.

«The police were informed of a shooting of a bus … police have cordoned off the scene and are searching for a suspect who fled,» police said early on Sunday.

Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky said the attack occurred near King David's Tomb.

«I was coming from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers. I stopped at the station of the Tomb of David. At this moment starts the shootings. Two people outside I see falling, two inside were bleeding. Everybody panicked,» he told reporters at the scene.

Old City of occupied Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Al Aqsa Mosque is one of the holiest sites for Muslims.

Jews call the area the «Temple Mount,» claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Gaza fighting

Since March, 19 people –– mostly Israeli civilians –– have been killed in attacks.

Israeli authorities have increased raids in the occupied West Bank.

More than 50 Palestinians have been killed in such operations since then.

Last week saw three days of intense conflict between Israel and Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

At least 49 Palestinians, including many children, were killed in the Israeli aggression, which ended last Sunday after Egypt negotiated a truce.

