Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 87.47 -0.64 -0.73% Brent Crude • 25 mins 93.65 +1.31 +1.42% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.43 +1.59 +1.71% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.198 -0.046 -0.50% Gasoline • 24 mins 2.935 +0.274 +10.31% Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Bonny Light • 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Mars US • 46 mins 85.76 +0.78 +0.92% Gasoline • 24 mins 2.935 +0.274 +10.31% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 49 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 49 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 49 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 49 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 49 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 66.11 -2.34 -3.42% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28% Peace Sour • 16 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 16 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18% Central Alberta • 16 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Giddings • 2 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46% ANS West Coast • 6 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54% West Texas Sour • 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Kansas Common • 2 days 76.75 -3.00 -3.76% Buena Vista • 2 days 95.12 -2.58 -2.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 4 hours Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 5 hours German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 6 hours Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 7 hours Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 8 hours Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 8 hours Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 9 hours Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 1 day WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 1 day Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 1 day Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 1 day WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 1 day Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 1 day EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 1 day Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 1 day BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 1 day Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 2 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 2 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 2 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 2 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 2 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 2 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 2 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 2 days Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 2 days Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 2 days Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 2 days Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 5 days Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 5 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 5 days Chinese Oil Giants Sinopec And PetroChina To Delist From NYSE 5 days Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months 5 days Kazakhstan To Reroute Oil Flow From Caspian Pipeline 6 days Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End 6 days Shell Halts Oil Output At Three Gulf Of Mexico Platforms 6 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Resilient, But Could Drop With EU Embargo 6 days China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery 6 days UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days «Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas» – Bloomberg – (See image) 3 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

Find us on:

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins Steel prices have fallen fromâ¦

France Announces Emergency Renewable Energy Package As energy costs continue toâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East By Charles Kennedy – Aug 17, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT Two Israeli energy giants have announced plans to jointly develop major renewable energy projects in the MIddle East and North Africa, as the country works to normalize relations with former enemies.

Israel’s NewMed, former Delek Drilling–the company behind the giant discoveries of gas in the Levant Basin–and Enlight Energy plant to launch a renewable energy «revolution» across the region, highlighting Saudi Arabia and Oman, two countries with which Israel has not normalized relations formally, the Israeli Times reports.

The companies are also targeting Morocco, the UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt and Jordan.

Two years ago, the US brokered the Abraham Accords , which saw Israel normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. Israel also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UAE. There has been no official normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia or Oman, though Israeli media describes relations as «warm» and «covert».

On Wednesday, Israel also formally normalized relations with Turkey , which has strong ties to the MENA region.

In June , Israel and Egypt, who have gas export agreements already in place, signed another deal with the European Union to increase gas exports to the bloc as an alternative to Russian gas.

NewMed and Enlight are planning a lineup of projects across MENA, including solar, wind and energy storage. NewMed is a veteran developer of natural resources, having discovered the giant Tamar and Leviathan gas fields offshore Israel as Delek. Enlight, by contrast, develops and finances clean energy projects globally.

«Just as we have brought the gas revolution to the countries of the region, so we will strive to bring the renewable energy revolution,» the Israeli Times quoted NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu as saying.

Israel’s normalization of relations with MENA countries comes as a result of its newfound potential for energy independence thanks to massive gas developments in the Mediterranean, which also give it far more leverage for establishing diplomatic ties.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com