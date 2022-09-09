Israel Harrison talks autism diagnosis, making history as pageant queen

Entornointeligente.com /

«I’m not crazy,» exclaims Israel Harrison, as if declaring from a deep place within that something she was made to believe has now been proven untrue. A few months ago, the model and pageant queen was diagnosed as autistic, a conclusion she already had an instinct about.

«I’m actually autistic. It was diagnosed by three different doctors here in my adult stage of life, but I was very much aware of the traits I had and done my research, so it did not come as a surprise. At first I grieved, but accepted it as confirmation that I was only made differently and that I was very much sane,» Harrison tells Living following the crowning of autism advocate Toshami Calvin as Miss Universe Jamaica 2022

She adds, «For a long time, I wanted to see a medical professional but was unable to. Thankfully, my advisors in the pageant community assisted with letting this happen.»

Harrison walked away with the Miss International Jamaica 2022 crown when she participated in the AndWar Pageant in April. She will represent Jamaica in the 60th annual staging of Miss International, which will be held in Japan in December. It is a historical occasion as not only is the island returning to one of five biggest global pageants, she is the first autistic delegate and is projected to do well in each round.

«My ambition to be the first autistic delegate to represent Jamaica has never faded my mind or my heart. I stand up for ‘nothing about us without us’ and what does it mean? We need more autistic leaders to help in our community and develop a more inclusive place,» Harrison offers.

