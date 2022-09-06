Island Wedding: The Gayles meet halfway to marry

Entornointeligente.com /

Social media continues to be the winning combination unlocking love for couples long before the emergence of the global pandemic. Rochele Spencer and Dale Gayle first connected via Facebook over a decade ago, before meeting face-to-face a year later.

Destiny would soon see the dashing Dale offering her chance at a whirlwind romance and the ravishing Rochele, in return, designing her way into his heart.

«Our first date was magical. We went to Somerset Falls in Portland. We are both adventurous and love anything outdoors especially if it involves water so we hit it off instantly,» she explained to Island Wedding.

A few weeks later, according to Dale, the pair decided to officially embark on a relationship together. «She fits the perfect bill; petite, beautiful, smart, and has a good sense of humour.» And this was just the stellar report of his initial findings.

As time progressed, he found his precious gem to be rare and kind, supportive, and the quintessential go-getter. «From the day I met her, she has always been encouraging me to be better. She was a force in helping me find a job after I lost my first job,» he said.

