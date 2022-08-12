Island Finance celebrates 20 years of hassle-free loans in T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

Is­land Fi­nance is cel­e­brat­ing 20 years of has­sle-free loans in T&T.

In a state­ment, the com­pa­ny said the fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion be­gan a re­la­tion­ship with this coun­try 20 years ago.

«The ob­jec­tive was to be pi­o­neers by pro­vid­ing has­sle-free un­se­cured loans in an en­vi­ron­ment where ac­cess to cash was lim­it­ed to a down pay­ment or col­lat­er­al type loan and bor­row­ing was as­so­ci­at­ed with a long and com­pli­cat­ed process,» the state­ment ex­plained.

As it com­mem­o­rates its 20th an­niver­sary, the com­pa­ny will cel­e­brate «a mu­tu­al­ly ben­e­fi­cial re­la­tion­ship that has fa­cil­i­tat­ed so many cit­i­zens by pro­vid­ing, easy, and con­ve­nient avail­abil­i­ty of cash to man­age every­day needs and un­ex­pect­ed ex­pens­es with no down pay­ment, no col­lat­er­al, and no prob­lem,» the state­ment added.

«A lot has changed since we first be­gan and we re­main com­mit­ted to our vows to con­tin­ue en­hanc­ing the ex­pe­ri­ence of pro­vid­ing has­sle-free un­se­cured loans to our cus­tomers,» Re­hana Khan, Coun­try Man­ag­er of Is­land Fi­nance said.

She said the com­pa­ny’s mis­sion and com­mit­ment to T&T is stay the same.

«To pro­vide ac­cess to mon­ey to meet ba­sic needs, cel­e­brate spe­cial oc­ca­sions or make dreams come true, when sav­ings and earn­ings are not enough,» she added.

Khan al­so not­ed that evolv­ing with the times, Is­land Fi­nance now of­fers on­line loans where con­sumers can ap­ply, process, and get their mon­ey com­plete­ly on­line from any­where in the coun­try.

As part of the cel­e­bra­tion, Is­land Fi­nance will have a Loan Fest from Au­gust 22 to 26 in all their lo­ca­tions.

«Cus­tomers will en­joy sur­pris­es while ap­ply­ing for a has­sle-free loan,» the state­ment said.

Khan al­so ex­pressed grat­i­tude to cus­tomers say­ing, «We are thank­ful to our staff, past and present, our reg­u­la­tors and many oth­er stake­hold­ers who made the ex­is­tence of this re­la­tion­ship pos­si­ble, suc­cess­ful, and mean­ing­ful. Look­ing for­ward to con­tin­u­ing with the evo­lu­tion and growth to­geth­er,»

