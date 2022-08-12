Island Finance celebrates 20 years of hassle-free loans in T&T

Island Finance is celebrating 20 years of hassle-free loans in T&T.
In a statement, the company said the financial institution began a relationship with this country 20 years ago.
«The objective was to be pioneers by providing hassle-free unsecured loans in an environment where access to cash was limited to a down payment or collateral type loan and borrowing was associated with a long and complicated process,» the statement explained.
As it commemorates its 20th anniversary, the company will celebrate «a mutually beneficial relationship that has facilitated so many citizens by providing, easy, and convenient availability of cash to manage everyday needs and unexpected expenses with no down payment, no collateral, and no problem,» the statement added.
«A lot has changed since we first began and we remain committed to our vows to continue enhancing the experience of providing hassle-free unsecured loans to our customers,» Rehana Khan, Country Manager of Island Finance said.
She said the company’s mission and commitment to T&T is stay the same.
«To provide access to money to meet basic needs, celebrate special occasions or make dreams come true, when savings and earnings are not enough,» she added.
Khan also noted that evolving with the times, Island Finance now offers online loans where consumers can apply, process, and get their money completely online from anywhere in the country.
As part of the celebration, Island Finance will have a Loan Fest from August 22 to 26 in all their locations.
«Customers will enjoy surprises while applying for a hassle-free loan,» the statement said.
Khan also expressed gratitude to customers saying, «We are thankful to our staff, past and present, our regulators and many other stakeholders who made the existence of this relationship possible, successful, and meaningful. Looking forward to continuing with the evolution and growth together,»
