Is Zinc On The Brink Of A Breakout?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 93.88 +3.52 +3.90% Brent Crude • 10 mins 100.4 +3.91 +4.05% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.5 +3.01 +3.09% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.284 -0.396 -4.09% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.927 +0.035 +1.22% Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Mars US • 23 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.927 +0.035 +1.22% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 55 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 55 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 55 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 267 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 55 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 55 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.38 -0.11 -0.16% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09% Peace Sour • 15 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09% Central Alberta • 15 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Giddings • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% ANS West Coast • 6 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Kansas Common • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% Buena Vista • 6 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 3 hours Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 4 hours Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 4 hours Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 5 hours India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 6 hours EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 7 hours Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 8 hours Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 1 day U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 1 day Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 1 day Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 1 day China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 1 day Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 1 day Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 1 day Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 1 day India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 1 day Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 4 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 4 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 4 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 4 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 4 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 4 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 4 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 4 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 4 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 5 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 5 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 5 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 5 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 5 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 5 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 5 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 6 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 6 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 6 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 6 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 6 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 6 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 6 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 17 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 34 mins «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 5 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 18 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 4 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart

Find us on:

Cotton Prices Soar As Texas Megadrought Persists U.S. cotton prices have skyrocketedâ¦

What Is Driving Global Metal Markets? Despite the bearish catalysts loomingâ¦

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production The United Kingdon has releasedâ¦

Home Metals Commodities Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,â¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Is Zinc On The Brink Of A Breakout? By Ag Metal Miner – Aug 23, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT Bullish catalysts are mounting for zinc and other industrial metals. Sky-high energy prices in Europe have forced smelters to halt operations. A potential supply squeeze in zinc could send prices higher. Join Our Community If you look at zinc price trends from this past year, it’s hard to identify what you might call a «clear trend.» After building from a pandemic-driven low of just $1,960 a ton, the metal skyrocketed to over $4,500 just four months ago. Unfortunately, pride cometh before a fall. And fall zinc did. In fact, by mid-July, it had sunk below $2,700 only to bounce back to the mid $3,000s in August.

So, what exactly is the story behind the zinc price fluctuations? Moreover, is it possible to predict which direction zinc will take for the rest of the year? Unfortunately, there are no simple answers. However, there is a myriad of factors that can be analyzed, evaluated, and – to some degree – predicted. Among them are rising European energy costs, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and a little country you may have heard of called China.

Smelters Across Europe Have Cut Zinc Output Energy prices in Europe have been surging for months now. Indeed, Bloomberg recently reported that there are already talks of rationing during the cold winter months. As most people are aware, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hostile reaction towards sanctions is a big culprit here. However, an inordinately hot summer and increased demand aren’t helping one bit.

Supply and demand being what they are, reduced gas from Russia has caused energy prices to skyrocket all over the continent. This has, in turn, forced multiple smelting operations to curb their overall output of energy-intensive metals. Among the first commodities on the chopping block? Aluminum and zinc. After all, both of these metals require vast amounts of electricity, and – quite frankly – many smelters simply can’t afford them anymore.

Indeed, Reuters recently indicated that energy now accounts for about 80% of the cost of both zinc and aluminum in Europe. This is double the average budgetary allotment seen in previous years. According to Glencore, the continent’s biggest zinc producer, the strain is already taking its toll on the competition. Recently, Australia’s Nyrstar cut output at their European smelters, as did Auby in France and Balen out of Belgium.

In fact, it’s estimated that smelting closures could reduce global zinc output by 150,000 tons this winter. This is on top of cuts already made back in 2021. Again, supply and demand being what they are, a zinc price rally seems all but inevitable. Or is it?

Zinc Price Problems: Supply is Dwindling, But Demand May Matter More

According to the LME , stockpiles of zinc and aluminum are already running low. In terms of the former, only about 74,000 tons remain where there were nearly a quarter million tons a year ago. To add fuel to the fire, about a third of that 74k is already set for delivery. This dwindling supply was the leading cause of the summer zinc price resurgence. It’s also why many feel the price will continue to rise. As Geordie Wilkes, a senior analyst at Sucden says, «It’s probably only a matter of time before zinc rallies again.»

However, other experts contend that supply might not be the determining factor after all. These folks posit that a global economic slowdown will curtail demand enough to keep prices low, regardless of production woes. As one analyst from JPMorgan put it, «metals-consuming manufacturers would likely also get swept into the curbs, generating a shock to demand that would likely either fully offset or even overwhelm closures to supply.»

Related: EU In Talks With Alternative Suppliers As It Considers A Russian Oil Ban

It’s true that zinc’s primary use is to protect iron and steel from corrosion via galvanization. And if the global economy does grind to a halt, the need for galvanized steel will likely drop significantly. But while the worldwide construction industry is admittedly struggling in places, it’s still expected to grow by trillions of dollars by 2030. Even accounting for both over and underestimates, that’s still a vast market that will have a strong need for galvanized products.

So, sure, it’s possible that demand will plummet alongside prices. But even if this were to happen? How long would that last? Moreover, would the drop be able to outpace an energy crises that seems to have no end in sight?

Chinese Power Restrictions Savage Zinc Production As the world’s second-largest economy and primary source of countless commodities, China has a lot of say when it comes to metal pricing. Unfortunately, Beijing recently imposed stringent power restrictions across the country, drastically reducing national smelting capacities. As one might expect, zinc was one of the first commodities to get the axe. In fact, it’s estimated that these production losses will equal about 5,000 to 6,000 tones a week.

In Sichuan province, the government ordered all industrial plants to suspend production for five days while energy was redirected toward residences. As in Europe, this is largely a response to a heatwave that has gripped the country all month. And while five days might seem marginal at best, estimates put the total capacity affected by these outages at nearly 500,000 tons per year.

Insiders may recognize that China is traditionally a net importer of zinc. However, earlier this year, they officially became an exporter. Now, those supplies are in doubt – not just because of this one shut down, but because of the precedent this shutdown sets. After all, Beijing has never been shy about putting China’s interests before those of other nations.

Primary Factors in Zinc Price Predictions In a market dominated by both constrained supply and dwindling demand, it’s difficult to tell which factor will become the predominant price motivator. Moreover, it can be hard to determine whether or not zinc demand is actually dropping at all, let alone how far it might fall.

In short: everything is still up in the air – for now. What’s more, any one factor discussed here could end up being the primary force behind future zinc prices. Whatever the outcome, there’s no «hedging our bets» on this one. Either demand drops along with supply, or smelters drop the ball on a major global commodity.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Libya May Reach Full Oil Production Within Days Can Lebanon Repair Its Failing Energy Sector? Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough? Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com