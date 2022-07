Entornointeligente.com /

T he barrage of statements between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury continues, after the Brit failed to enter the United States to fight the celebrity in the month of August.

However, on this occasion the brother of Tyson Fury appeared on social networks to clarify why he did not fly to the American continent and also answer all those who have invented reasons for not boxing against Jake Paul.

