Is there a quick fix for crime?

Entornointeligente.com /

Crime has been a burn­ing na­tion­al is­sue for many years. The Scott drug Re­port es­tab­lished a bench­mark. The events of 1990 demon­strat­ed that guns could be sourced and the state ap­pa­ra­tus chal­lenged. By 1999 Bas­deo Pan­day was ex­as­per­at­ed, com­plain­ing that he did not know what fur­ther mea­sures could be de­ployed to re­duce the grow­ing crime wave. Yet, crime grew even as the na­tion­al econ­o­my grew and un­em­ploy­ment fell, a con­tra­dic­tion

Vi­o­lent, gun-re­lat­ed crime has con­tin­ued to grow, feed­ing pub­lic anx­i­ety and in­creas­ing the de­mand for a per­ma­nent so­lu­tion. COVID, like the UNC’s State of Emer­gency in 2011, pro­vid­ed on­ly a tem­po­rary respite and the re­cent up­surge has gen­er­at­ed more stri­dent calls for ac­tion, a crime plan or any plan that would low­er the crime and mur­der rate.

Gov­ern­ments have act­ed in the past, though the ac­tions have been large­ly in­ef­fec­tive. In a rare bi­par­ti­san move, Man­ning and Pan­day re­formed (de­formed?) the se­lec­tion process for Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (CoP). Since then, we have had more act­ing CoPs for a longer pe­ri­od than we have had sub­stan­tive com­mis­sion­ers. The last two sub­stan­tive com­mis­sion­ers, Gibbs and Grif­fith, demit­ted of­fice ear­ly with­out clear ev­i­dence that ei­ther had made a sub­stan­tial im­prove­ment in the crime sit­u­a­tion.

There were changes to the an­ti-crime ap­pa­ra­tus. The pro­fes­sion­als in SAUTT end­ed kid­nap­ping for ran­som. In­sti­tut­ed by one ad­min­is­tra­tion, it was dis­man­tled by the oth­er. The same with the na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty ap­pa­ra­tus and in­for­ma­tion sys­tems. The 360-de­gree radar net­work is ei­ther not work­ing or not in­ad­e­quate­ly manned. Re­cent­ly, the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter owned up to the par­lous sit­u­a­tion with the na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty cam­eras, where less than 50 per cent are not work­ing and seemed un­able to say when this sit­u­a­tion would be cor­rect­ed.

The Air Guard he­li­copters pur­chased by one ad­min­is­tra­tion were aban­doned be­cause they were ‘too ex­pen­sive to main­tain’ and two oth­er he­li­copters spent the du­ra­tion of their leas­es in a hangar, un­used be­cause they were not reg­is­tered for lo­cal use. The Coast Guard ves­sels ac­quired for drug in­ter­dic­tion use seem to have had lit­tle ef­fect, ei­ther be­cause they were in­ad­e­quate­ly main­tained, or in­fre­quent­ly de­ployed.

Amend­ments to the Bail Act have come and gone, and the An­ti-Gang leg­is­la­tion seems ei­ther to be use­less or un­en­forced. An at­tor­ney gen­er­al dis­closed the num­ber of crim­i­nal gangs and their ar­eas of op­er­a­tions in a par­lia­men­tary ses­sion. Rou­tine­ly, the po­lice in­di­cate that crime vic­tims are well known to them. There is a com­pre­hen­sive an­ti-mon­ey laun­der­ing sys­tem to pro­hib­it and de­tect mon­ey laun­der­ing and the pro­ceeds of crime, giv­en that T&T has been a known drug trans­ship­ment cen­tre for many years. To date, these mech­a­nisms have been un­suc­cess­ful in de­tect­ing or pros­e­cut­ing crime.

Yet, im­por­tant bal­lis­tic de­vices and rel­e­vant foren­sic per­son­nel re­main in short sup­ply as gun crimes ex­po­nen­tial­ly in­crease. In 2019, then po­lice com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith said a bal­lis­tic re­port to de­ter­mine which side fired the fa­tal bul­let that killed 14-year-old Nao­mi Nel­son in a shootout in Care­nage would take six years. How long does it take to get bal­lis­tics re­ports for wound­ings and rob­beries?

The pub­lic ‘hopes’ that a CoP would ‘in­stil fear’ in­to the crim­i­nal gangs with mil­i­tary pre­ci­sion, ‘one shot one kill’, ex­pect­ing that such ag­gres­sive­ness would curb law­less­ness. Or a crime plan (op­er­a­tion ana­con­da et al) would. By fo­cus­ing on the ‘goal’ of fix­ing crime, crit­ics are delu­sion­al, hop­ing that a ‘sav­iour’ would come to sig­nif­i­cant­ly crime.

Mar­tin Joseph, an un­der­ap­pre­ci­at­ed, long-serv­ing na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty min­is­ter, was ridiculed for say­ing that fix­ing crime was a process that would take time. Twelve years af­ter he demit­ted of­fice, the sit­u­a­tion has wors­ened and clear­ly can­not be fixed overnight. In­deed, the crime de­tec­tion rate can­not im­prove with­out first im­prov­ing the crime de­tec­tion ma­chin­ery. For starters, the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tion’s of­fice must be ad­e­quate­ly staffed, and foren­sics, bal­lis­tics ca­pa­bil­i­ties, and court process­es up­grad­ed. Par­al­lel­ing these im­prove­ments, the pro­fes­sion­al skills, ca­pac­i­ties, and dis­ci­pline in the po­lice ser­vice must al­so be im­proved, and the ad­min­is­tra­tive struc­tures must be made more ro­bust.

To re­duce crime to a more man­age­able lev­el, a holis­tic, mul­ti­fac­eted ap­proach must be adopt­ed to ad­dress the root caus­es of crime in ad­di­tion to bet­ter polic­ing. This in­cludes con­fronting deep-root­ed so­cial is­sues, poor per­for­mance at school and re­duc­ing the num­ber of dropouts.

What gets mea­sured gets man­aged. Ob­jec­tives need to be set, and the per­for­mance mon­i­tored and mea­sured. That is the role of the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion. It can­not sim­ply be left to the pub­lic to mon­i­tor the per­for­mance of the CoP. And mea­sure­ment must mean more than rob­ber talk and emo­tive com­men­tary and judg­ment. The pub­lic must be con­fi­dent that the sys­tem works and would on­ly be as­sured if they can dis­cern mea­sur­able im­prove­ments.

These changes re­quire mon­ey and po­lit­i­cal will. Pri­or­i­ties must be set, and tough de­ci­sions made in the bud­get al­lo­ca­tion process. By fo­cus­ing on goals that are im­pos­si­ble to de­liv­er in the short run, we are cre­at­ing the op­por­tu­ni­ty for ‘plau­si­ble il­lu­sion’ by giv­ing politi­cians the au­thor­i­ty to promise the earth even as the promiser and the au­di­ence both un­der­stand the empti­ness of such a promise. Fix­ing crime is a process, and it will take time.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com