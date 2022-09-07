Irish watchdog fines Instagram 405M euros in teen data case

Entornointeligente.com /

LON­DON — Irish reg­u­la­tors are slap­ping In­sta­gram with a big fine af­ter an in­ves­ti­ga­tion found the so­cial me­dia plat­form mis­han­dled teenagers’ per­son­al in­for­ma­tion in vi­o­la­tion of strict Eu­ro­pean Union da­ta pri­va­cy rules.

Ire­land’s Da­ta Pro­tec­tion Com­mis­sion said by email Mon­day that it made a fi­nal de­ci­sion last week to fine the com­pa­ny 405 mil­lion eu­ros ($402 mil­lion), though the full de­tails won’t be re­leased un­til next week.

The penal­ty is the sec­ond-biggest is­sued un­der the EU’s strin­gent pri­va­cy rules, af­ter Lux­em­bourg’s reg­u­la­tors fined Ama­zon 746 mil­lion eu­ros last year.

In­sta­gram par­ent Meta, which al­so owns Face­book, said that while it had «en­gaged ful­ly» with reg­u­la­tors through­out the in­ves­ti­ga­tion, «we dis­agree with how this fine was cal­cu­lat­ed and in­tend to ap­peal it.»

The Irish watch­dog’s in­ves­ti­ga­tion cen­tred on how In­sta­gram dis­played the per­son­al de­tails of users ages 13 to 17, in­clud­ing email ad­dress­es and phone num­bers. The min­i­mum age for In­sta­gram users is 13.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion be­gan af­ter a da­ta sci­en­tist found that users, in­clud­ing those un­der 18, were switch­ing to busi­ness ac­counts and had their con­tact in­for­ma­tion dis­played on their pro­files. Users were ap­par­ent­ly do­ing it to see sta­tis­tics on how many likes their posts were get­ting af­ter In­sta­gram start­ed re­mov­ing the fea­ture from per­son­al ac­counts in some coun­tries to help with men­tal health.

In­sta­gram said the in­quiry fo­cused on «old set­tings» that were up­dat­ed more than a year ago, and it has since re­leased new pri­va­cy fea­tures for teens, in­clud­ing au­to­mat­i­cal­ly set­ting their ac­counts to pri­vate when they join.

«We’re con­tin­u­ing to care­ful­ly re­view the rest of the de­ci­sion,» the com­pa­ny said.

Un­der the EU’s da­ta pri­va­cy rules, the Irish watch­dog is the lead reg­u­la­tor for many U.S. tech com­pa­nies with Eu­ro­pean head­quar­ters in Dublin.

The watch­dog has a raft of oth­er in­quiries in­to Meta-owned com­pa­nies. Last year, it fined What­sApp 225 mil­lion eu­ros for breach­ing rules on trans­paren­cy about shar­ing peo­ple’s da­ta with oth­er Meta com­pa­nies. (AP)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

