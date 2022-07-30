Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

Entornointeligente.com /

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq’s parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting government formation efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups.

The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the spectre of civil strife.

Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries.

Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

As the numbers inside the parliament swelled, the police backed off. An expected parliament session did not take place Saturday and there were no lawmakers in the hall.

