Iran’s Oil Earnings Soar Despite Sanctions

WTI Crude • 51 mins 97.26 +2.28 +2.40% Brent Crude • 28 mins 107.5 +3.08 +2.95% Murban Crude • 15 mins 102.6 -2.11 -2.01% Natural Gas • 3 hours 8.687 -0.306 -3.40% Gasoline • 51 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20% Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08% Bonny Light • 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90% Mars US • 16 mins 97.26 +4.48 +4.83% Gasoline • 51 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20%

Marine • 28 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 28 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 28 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 240 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 28 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 28 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.88 -1.75 -2.38% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 80.88 -1.72 -2.08% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 97.13 -1.72 -1.74% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 95.38 -1.72 -1.77% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 93.28 -1.72 -1.81% Peace Sour • 16 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 92.53 -1.72 -1.82% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 96.08 -1.72 -1.76% Central Alberta • 16 hours 90.73 -1.72 -1.86%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88% Giddings • 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01% ANS West Coast • 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46% West Texas Sour • 2 days 89.63 -1.72 -1.88% Eagle Ford • 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88% Kansas Common • 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01% Buena Vista • 2 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour Germany Could Still Avoid Severe Gas Shortages 2 hours UK Energy Bills To Soar More Than Expected 3 hours Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Fed Hikes Interest Rates 5 hours European Gas Prices Spike 30% After Russian Supply Cuts 6 hours Japan Signs Its Most Expensive Coal Supply Deal Ever 6 hours Dramatic Heatwave Threatens Uzbekistan’s Electric Grid 7 hours Nord Stream 1 Nominations Halve On Wednesday 7 hours Equinor Boosts Dividends And Buybacks After Tripling Q2 Earnings 8 hours Nigerian Oil Pipeline Runs Dry As Rampant Oil Theft Plagues Country 9 hours Exxon Strikes Oil Again In Guyana 1 day Large Crude Draw Adds To Bullish Sentiment 1 day When Future Oil Wealth And Current Debt Collide 1 day Rosneft Begins Arctic Oil Terminal Construction 1 day White House Issues Notice Of Sale For 20 Million Barrels Of Oil From SPR 1 day Russia To Leave ISS As Space Shakeup Continues 1 day Russia Cuts Gas Supply To German Energy Giant Uniper Even Further 1 day SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Securities Listings 1 day Trade Unions Extend Strike At Shell’s Prelude LNG 1 day Saudi Arabia To Create $80 Billion Investment Fund For NEOM Megaproject 1 day Ukraine Accuses Gazprom Of Sharply Hiking Gas Pipeline Pressure 1 day EU Ministers Sign Off On Voluntary Gas Cuts 2 days China And India Are Buying Less Russian Crude 2 days High Energy Prices Force One In Six German Firms To Cut Production 2 days Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows 2 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop Again As Gazprom Halts Another Turbine 2 days OPEC+ Is Now 2.84 Million Bpd Below Its Oil Production Target 2 days Sri Lanka Introduces New Fuel Rationing Scheme 2 days Turbine Trouble Could Cause Further Gas Supply Shortages In Europe 2 days EU Members Clash Over Natural Gas Consumption Plan 2 days Canada Considers Softening Oil Industry Emission Targets 2 days Libya’s Oil Output Jumps To 860,000 Bpd 5 days Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices 5 days Clashes Break Out In Tripoli As Libya Resumes Oil Exports 5 days Pierre Andurand Sees Oil Demand Surprising To The Upside 5 days Switzerland Releases Emergency Oil Reserves 5 days Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates 5 days TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers 5 days Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana 5 days Germany Agrees To $15 Billion Bailout For Uniper 6 days Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days «We’re All Sri Lankan Farmers Now» by James Corbett – (an important read) 6 hours «Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate» – Associated Press 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

