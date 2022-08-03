Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 91.28 -3.14 -3.33% Brent Crude • 10 mins 97.41 -3.13 -3.11% Murban Crude • 15 mins 98.16 -2.83 -2.80% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.873 +0.167 +2.17% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.922 -0.135 -4.41% Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10% Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10% Bonny Light • 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82% Mars US • 2 days 94.02 -4.60 -4.66% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.922 -0.135 -4.41%

Marine • 35 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 35 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 35 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 246 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 35 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Bonny Light • 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 35 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 73.36 -2.76 -3.63% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 80.32 +0.53 +0.66% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 96.57 +0.53 +0.55% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 94.82 +0.53 +0.56% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 92.72 +0.53 +0.57% Peace Sour • 12 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59% Peace Sour • 12 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 91.97 +0.53 +0.58% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 95.52 +0.53 +0.56% Central Alberta • 12 hours 90.17 +0.53 +0.59%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55% Giddings • 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59% ANS West Coast • 3 days 104.0 -4.80 -4.41% West Texas Sour • 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Eagle Ford • 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55% Kansas Common • 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59% Buena Vista • 2 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 55 mins German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All 1 hour Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis 2 hours Restart Of Denmark’s Key Gas Field Delayed As Europe Scrambles For Supply 2 hours Notoriously Delayed Gas Turbine Hasn’t Reached Russia Yet 3 hours Chinese Top Battery Maker Halts N. American Plans After Pelosi Visit To Taiwan 5 hours Occidental Petroleum Bucks Oil Profit Trend With Lower Q2 Profit 21 hours WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build 22 hours India Increases Crude Oil Windfall Tax 23 hours Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of API Data As OPEC JTCC Sees Tighter Market 23 hours Venezuela’s Oil Exports Drop By More than A Third In July 1 day Global Refining Capacity To Expand With New Projects In Middle East, Asia 1 day G7 Continues To Seek Ways To Limit Russia’s Oil Revenues 1 day Approval For Battered Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline Could Be Accelerated 1 day Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike 1 day BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High 2 days Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady 2 days Reuters Survey Shows 310,000 Bpd OPEC Output Increase 2 days As Political Deadlock Simmers, Libya Hits 1.2M Bpd Oil Production 2 days Russia Says It Can’t Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs 2 days Saudi Arabia’s Economy Grows 12% In Q2 On High Oil Prices 2 days Australia May Limit LNG Exports Amid Domestic Gas Shortage 2 days Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Yet Another Stock Split 2 days Germany Restarts Oil-Fired Power Plants As It Seeks To Save Gas 2 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Slide Toward $4 2 days Blackouts Hit Asia As LNG Prices Soar In Tight Global Market 2 days Russia Is Vital For OPEC+, Says New OPEC Secretary-General 5 days Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says 5 days Energy Aspects: Crude Oil Demand Not Declining In Recession Pattern 5 days Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears 5 days Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank 5 days Eni Steps Up Buybacks After Quadrupling Q2 Earnings 5 days German Cities Begin Turning Off Lights To Save Energy 5 days Saudi Arabia, Russia Meet To Discuss Cooperation Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting 6 days China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery 6 days Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany 6 days Flash Floods Disrupt Operations At Middle East’s Largest Oil Bunkering Hub 6 days OPEC+ May Keep Production Quota Unchanged At Next Week’s Meeting 6 days U.S. Agency Back Kosovo’s Ailing Energy Sector With $237 Million Commitment 6 days Grid Constraints Could Lead To Ban On New Housing In West London 6 days IEA: Global Coal Demand On Track To Match Record 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 18 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days «Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate» – Associated Press 1 hour «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 4 days «We’re All Sri Lankan Farmers Now» by James Corbett – (an important read) 4 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe. 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

