Iran to meet Uzbekistan in friendly match on Oct. 8

TEHRAN, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) — The Iranian national soccer team will play a friendly match with Uzbekistan on Thursday, local media reported on Monday.

The game will be held at Pakhtakor Central Stadium as a part of preparations for the remaining games of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The match will be Iran’s first game at the national level under the leadership of Dragan Skocic.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Enditem

