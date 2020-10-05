 Iran to meet Uzbekistan in friendly match on Oct. 8 » EntornoInteligente
5 octubre, 2020

Iran to meet Uzbekistan in friendly match on Oct. 8

3 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

TEHRAN, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) — The Iranian national soccer team will play a friendly match with Uzbekistan on Thursday, local media reported on Monday.

The game will be held at Pakhtakor Central Stadium as a part of preparations for the remaining games of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The match will be Iran’s first game at the national level under the leadership of Dragan Skocic.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation