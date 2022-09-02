Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 89.09 +2.48 +2.86% Brent Crude • 10 mins 94.97 +2.61 +2.83% Murban Crude • 15 mins 96.08 +2.90 +3.11% Natural Gas • 11 mins 9.185 -0.077 -0.83% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.475 +0.090 +3.76% Louisiana Light • 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Louisiana Light • 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Bonny Light • 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59% Opec Basket • 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05% Mars US • 4 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.475 +0.090 +3.76%

Marine • 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79% Murban • 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49% Iran Heavy • 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82% Basra Light • 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16% Bonny Light • 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59% Bonny Light • 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59% Girassol • 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66% Opec Basket • 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29% Western Canadian Select • 3 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90% Canadian Condensate • 3 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21% Premium Synthetic • 3 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27% Sweet Crude • 3 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35% Peace Sour • 3 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46% Peace Sour • 3 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46% Light Sour Blend • 3 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 3 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24% Central Alberta • 3 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56% Giddings • 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75% ANS West Coast • 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12% West Texas Sour • 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28% Eagle Ford • 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37% Eagle Ford • 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56% Kansas Common • 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour Iran Nuclear Deal «Moving Backward» After Tehran’s Negative Response 14 hours Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault’s Future Thermal Engine Business 15 hours Turkey Hikes Gas And Power Prices By Up To 50% 16 hours OPEC+ Expected To Keep October Output Quota Flat 17 hours Californians Urged Not To Charge Their EVs During Heatwave 18 hours Iran Considers Forming A Joint Oil And Gas Company With Syria 19 hours Filling Gasoline Cars Could Become Cheaper Than Charging EVs In The UK 23 hours EU Hits Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Deadline 1 day Japanese Government Will Buy LNG To Avoid Energy Crisis 1 day G7 Ready To Reveal Its Russian Oil Price Cap Plan 2 days Honda: Lithium-Ion EV’s Won’t Reach Price Parity With Gasoline Cars 2 days Italian Oil Major Becomes Victim Of Ransomware Attack 2 days BP’s Indiana Refinery Restarts After Fire 2 days ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit 2 days Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come 2 days UK Conservative Candidate Promises North Sea Oil Drilling Boom 2 days OPEC+ Increases Its Oil Market Surplus Forecast By 100,000 Bpd 2 days Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant 2 days Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts 2 days Russia Officially Halts Natural Gas Flows Via Nord Stream 1 3 days Oil Prices Continue To Shed Gains On Small Inventory Build 3 days Iraqi Oil Exports Untouched As Al-Sadr Tells Protestors To Stand Down 3 days Croatian Energy Company Caught Up In Massive Gas Fraud 3 days Goldman Sachs: UK Inflation Could Break 22% If Gas Prices Remain High 3 days Russia Claims Sanctions Are Preventing Gas Supply To Europe 3 days Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea 3 days EU Looks To Intervene In Energy Market Amid Skyrocketing Prices 3 days Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 3 days Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge 3 days Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium 3 days At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone 3 days Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July 4 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations 4 days Musk Goes Viral With Oil & Gas Tweet 4 days Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 4 days European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule 4 days Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia 4 days Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 4 days Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 4 days High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 days Wind droughts 1 hour Energy Armageddon 23 hours «China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe» – Zero Hedge 12 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 21 hours The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 5 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

