Iran judiciary says to sue U.S. for Soleimani’s assassination

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Judiciary spokesman said that Iran will sue the U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. military for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Tehran Times daily reported on Wednesday.

“We intend to file lawsuits in Iran, Iraq and the Hague court (International Court of Justice) against the military and government of the U.S. and against Trump,” Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying.

There is no doubt that the U.S. military has done a “terrorist act” by assassinating the Soleimani and Trump has confessed doing “the crime,” said Esmaili.

“We will initially file a lawsuit in Iran, which is legal under the Islamic Penal Code,” he said, adding that “then, we will do the same in Iraq and the Hague court against Trump and the U.S. military.”

Soleimani, former Quds Force commander of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

