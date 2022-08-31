Iran Considers IAEA Demands «Excessive»

Entornointeligente.com /

Iran has rejected the «excessive» demands of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and says they are not applicable due to the imposed sanctions.

«We consider the IAEA’s demands excessive because their implementation is impossible due to the sanctions,» Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi said Tuesday.

The spokesman explained that the «Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions» law, approved in November 2020 by the Iranian Parliament, implies that the UN nuclear agency will have minimal oversight within the framework of safeguards mechanisms.

However, he said that if Westerners lift anti-Iranian sanctions and accomplish their commitments, Iran will also return to the original promises made under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

«Iran does not have any agreements beyond the Safeguards Agreement,» he has specified, explaining that the Persian country withdrew 27 surveillance cameras operating outside the agreement above and a series of equipment, including devices to measure online the degree of uranium enrichment.

In June, Iran removed dozens of surveillance cameras installed at its nuclear sites that operated beyond the agreement between Tehran and the IAEA in response to a decision by the agency’s Board of Governors to pass a critical resolution.

The Islamic Republic signed the JCPOA and agreed to a series of restrictions on its nuclear program to build confidence and assure the entire world that its nuclear activities are peaceful. However, the West called for restricting Iran’s nuclear program beyond what is set out in the pact.

