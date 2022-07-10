Ira makes her debut with Love The Dark Days

Entornointeligente.com /

Ira Math­ur, an In­di­an-born Trinida­di­an award-win­ning mul­ti­me­dia jour­nal­ist, launched her book–Love the Dark Days at the Nehru Cen­tre in Lon­don on Wednes­day. The book is pub­lished by Peepal Tree Press.

In 2021 Math­ur was longlist­ed for the Bath Nov­el Award for her un­pub­lished nov­el Touch­ing Dr Si­mone. In 2019 Math­ur was longlist­ed for the John­son and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writ­ers Prize. In 2018, she was short­list­ed for the Brid­port Short Sto­ry Prize, the Lo­ri­an Hem­ming­way (short sto­ry) and Small Axe Lit­er­ary Com­pe­ti­tion. She is the Trinidad Guardian’s longest-run­ning colum­nist and has free­lanced for The Guardian (UK) and the BBC. Math­ur has de­grees in Lit­er­a­ture, Law and Jour­nal­ism, and gained diplo­mas in cre­ative writ­ing at the Uni­ver­si­ty of East An­glia/Guardian.

Frank, fear­less and mul­ti-lay­ered

This frank, fear­less and mul­ti-lay­ered de­but cen­tres on a priv­i­leged but dys­func­tion­al In­di­an fam­i­ly, with themes of em­pire, mi­gra­tion, race, and gen­der. The Vic­to­ri­an In­dia ele­phant in the room in Math­ur’s silk-swathed mem­oir Love The Dark Days is in chains. By the time ca­lyp­so re­places the Raj in post-colo­nial Trinidad, the chains are off three gen­er­a­tions of daugh­ters and moth­ers in a fam­i­ly in their New World ex­ile. But they are still stuck in place and en­dur­ing in­se­cu­ri­ty and threats, seen and un­seen. The book is about ac­crued in­ter­gen­er­a­tional dam­age be­tween moth­ers and daugh­ters in post-colo­nial worlds.

The sto­ry of the life of Pop­pet, whose priv­i­leged fam­i­ly has col­lud­ed with the bru­tal­i­ty of the British Rule in In­dia, lives with her grand­moth­er Bur­ri­mum­my, who feels a rag­ing loss at the fad­ing old world. With it, her priv­i­lege.

She ab­sorbs her grand­moth­er’s rage, be­com­ing a liv­ing memo­r­i­al of all the pain and in­jus­tice the im­pe­ri­ous Bur­ri­mum­my re­peat­ed­ly hauls back from her past to tell and retell to Pop­pet. Just as she is con­stant­ly pulled in­to the old wounds, so is the read­er. The sto­ry is craft­ed so the read­er vis­cer­al­ly ex­pe­ri­ences how trau­ma loops around, com­ing back and back through gen­er­a­tions to warp the fu­ture.

Set in In­dia, Eng­land, Trinidad and a week­end in St Lu­cia, with No­bel Lau­re­ate Derek Wal­cott Love the Dark Days fol­lows the sto­ry of a girl, Pop­pet, of mixed mid­dle-class Hin­du and Elite Mus­lim parent­age from post-in­de­pen­dent In­dia to her fam­i­ly’s mi­gra­tion to post-colo­nial Trinidad. Pro­found­ly raw, un­flinch­ing, lay­ered, but not with­out threads of hu­mour and per­ceived ab­sur­di­ty, Love the Dark Days re­assem­bles the sto­ry of a dis­in­te­grat­ing Em­pire.

That dam­age of un­be­long­ing is re­peat­ed when her fam­i­ly mi­grates to Trinidad, where, in her dark­est hour, she meets Wal­cott, who en­cour­ages her when she vis­its him in St Lu­cia over a week­end to leave the past be­hind and rein­vent her­self. Be­fore she can do this, Pop­pet must re-en­ter the past one last time.

Can she find the courage to ex­am­ine each bro­ken shard of her shat­tered fam­i­ly and re­assem­ble it in­to a new shape in a new world? Love the Dark Days is an in­tri­cate ta­pes­try with Pop­pet’s sto­ry at its heart.

