 IPTV sees steady growth of user base in China - EntornoInteligente
13 julio, 2020

IPTV sees steady growth of user base in China

3 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) — IPTV, or Internet Protocol TV, registered a steady growth of its user base in China last year, according to an annual report on the country’s radio and TV sectors.

China’s IPTV subscribers hit 274 million in 2019, surging from 154 million a year earlier, said the report issued by the National Radio and Television Administration.

With the acceleration of China’s cable TV network upgrade, the number of high-definition cable TV subscribers exceeded 100 million in 2019, up 9.16 percent year on year.

According to the report, digital cable TV subscribers nationwide hit 194 million last year. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation