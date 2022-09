Investors Caught Off Guard By Chengdu Covid Lockdown

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics

WTI Crude • 10 mins 86.57 -2.98 -3.33% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.47 -3.17 -3.31% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.39 -1.66 -1.73% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.295 +0.168 +1.84% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.380 -0.051 -2.09% Louisiana Light • 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%

Marine • 2 days 97.36 -5.27 -5.13% Murban • 2 days 98.36 -5.19 -5.01% Iran Heavy • 2 days 95.49 -2.31 -2.36% Basra Light • 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 96.08 -3.08 -3.11% Bonny Light • 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73% Girassol • 2 days 98.65 -2.77 -2.73% Opec Basket • 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 68.61 -2.43 -3.42% Western Canadian Select • 11 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70% Canadian Condensate • 11 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23% Premium Synthetic • 11 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27% Sweet Crude • 11 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32% Peace Sour • 11 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40% Light Sour Blend • 11 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25% Central Alberta • 11 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56% Giddings • 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75% ANS West Coast • 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12% West Texas Sour • 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28% Eagle Ford • 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56% Kansas Common • 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 45 mins Californians Urged Not To Charge Their EVs During Heatwave 2 hours Iran Considers Forming A Joint Oil And Gas Company With Syria 3 hours Filling Gasoline Cars Could Become Cheaper Than Charging EVs In The UK 7 hours EU Hits Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Deadline 9 hours Japanese Government Will Buy LNG To Avoid Energy Crisis 11 hours G7 Ready To Reveal Its Russian Oil Price Cap Plan 21 hours Honda: Lithium-Ion EV’s Won’t Reach Price Parity With Gasoline Cars 23 hours Italian Oil Major Becomes Victim Of Ransomware Attack 24 hours BP’s Indiana Refinery Restarts After Fire 1 day ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit 1 day Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come 1 day UK Conservative Candidate Promises North Sea Oil Drilling Boom 1 day OPEC+ Increases Its Oil Market Surplus Forecast By 100,000 Bpd 1 day Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant 1 day Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts 1 day Russia Officially Halts Natural Gas Flows Via Nord Stream 1 2 days Oil Prices Continue To Shed Gains On Small Inventory Build 2 days Iraqi Oil Exports Untouched As Al-Sadr Tells Protestors To Stand Down 2 days Croatian Energy Company Caught Up In Massive Gas Fraud 2 days Goldman Sachs: UK Inflation Could Break 22% If Gas Prices Remain High 2 days Russia Claims Sanctions Are Preventing Gas Supply To Europe 2 days Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea 2 days EU Looks To Intervene In Energy Market Amid Skyrocketing Prices 2 days Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 2 days Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge 2 days Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium 2 days At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone 3 days Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July 3 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations 3 days Musk Goes Viral With Oil & Gas Tweet 3 days Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 3 days European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule 3 days Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia 3 days Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 3 days Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 3 days High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 3 days Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 3 days Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 3 days Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 6 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 4 days Wind droughts 7 hours «China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe» – Zero Hedge 7 hours Energy Armageddon 4 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

